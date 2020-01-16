Executive Kennedy insists Red Sox won 2018 title fairly



Source: listverse.com



Whether the Boston Red Sox's 2018 World Series title was won legitimately is up for debate after Alex Cora was involved in sign-stealing scandals in back-to-back seasons with the 2017 champion Houston Astros and Red Sox. More in feeds.reuters.com »