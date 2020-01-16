Mickelson has Ryder Cup, not senior circuit, in his sights



Phil Mickelson will be eligible for the PGA Tour's senior circuit this year but the five-times major champion said on Wednesday he has not given it much thought and is focused instead on making the U.S. Ryder Cup team. More in feeds.reuters.com »