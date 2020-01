Maverick Medvedev looks to build on stellar 2019 in Melbourne



Added: 15.01.2020 5:15 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: www.adelaidenow.com.au



U.S. Open finalist Daniil Medvedev will be expected to build on his breakthrough 2019 season at the Australian Open but will need to keep his cool in the Melbourne heat for a chance win his first Grand Slam title. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Australia