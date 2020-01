PGA Tour to launch new pace-of-play rules in April



Source: www.augusta.com



The PGA says it will not hesitate in putting deliberate players on a secret watch list as it formulates a new plan for dealing with slow play in 2020 that includes a significant increase to fines. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Players