ï»¿Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
WTA roundup: Barty rallies to reach Adelaide quarterfinals
Added: 14.01.2020 19:40 | 10 views | 0 comments
Source: news.abs-cbn.com
Top-ranked and top-seeded Ashleigh Barty fought back from an early deficit to defeat Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 4-6, 6-3, 7-5 and move into the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International in her native Australia on Tuesday.
More in feeds.reuters.com
»
Tags:
Australia
,
Russia
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Brazil
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Dell
DNA
Dodge
eBay
EU
FBI
FED
FIA
Football
Gamers
GM
Goa
Gold
HP
iOS
Iran
Japan
Kimye
Mac
NATO
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Players
Premier League
Prison
PS4
Rita Ora
Social media
Star Wars
Students
Surgery
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us