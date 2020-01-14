ï»¿Tuesday, 14 January 2020
Breathless Tomic eliminated in first round of Australian Open qualifiers
Added: 14.01.2020 13:14 | 8 views | 0 comments
Source: www.reuters.com
Australia's one-time child prodigy Bernard Tomic was eliminated in the first round of the Australian Open qualifiers in Melbourne on Tuesday, saying he couldn't breathe because of bushfire smoke hanging over Melbourne Park.
Australia
Fire
