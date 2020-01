Astros manager, GM suspended one year over cheating scandal



Added: 13.01.2020 19:49 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thestar.com



Major League Baseball suspended the manager and general manager of the Houston Astros for one year after an investigation found the team cheated by stealing signs during their World Series-winning 2017 season, the league said on Monday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: GM