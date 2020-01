Mahomes brings Chiefs back from the brink



Added: 13.01.2020 6:53 | 4 views | 0 comments



Source: www.kcbd.com



There have been no shortage of highlights in Patrick Mahomes' short NFL career but none were more impressive than his performance on Sunday as he brought Kansas City back from a 24-0 deficit to beat Houston 51-31 in the NFL playoffs. The Chiefs quarterback had five touchdowns, threw for 321 yards and ran for 53 more, and showed the kind of leadership that could carry them to their first Super Bowl in 50 years if they get past Tennessee in the American Football Conference champions More in feeds.reuters.com » NFL Tags: Football