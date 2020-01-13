NHL roundup: Devils snap Lightningâ€™s 10-game win streak



Louis Domingue made 26 saves against his former team as the New Jersey Devils snapped Tampa Bay's franchise record-tying 10-game winning streak with a 3-1 victory on Sunday night in Newark, N.J. More in feeds.reuters.com »