Weight lifted for Serena as Melbourne beckons



The length of time Serena Williams held her arms aloft after clinching her first WTA title in almost three years spoke volumes on Sunday as the American prepares for the latest tilt at a 24th Grand Slam title in Melbourne next week. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Serena Williams