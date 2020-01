Kansas City roars past Houston on Mahomes passes



Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a record-tying four touchdowns in the second quarter as the Kansas City Chiefs roared back from a 24-0 deficit and defeated the Houston Texans 51-31 in the NFL playoffs on Sunday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: NFL