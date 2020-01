Pegula ends Wozniacki's final Auckland hopes



Source: www.postandcourier.com



Jessica Pegula ended Caroline Wozniacki's hopes of clinching her first Auckland Classic title when she fought back from a first set rout to beat the Dane 3-6 6-4 6-0 in their semi-final on Saturday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Router