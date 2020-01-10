Reports: Red Sox give Betts record $27 million to avoid arbitration



Added: 10.01.2020 20:19 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.si.com



Mookie Betts continues to do big things with the Boston Red Sox as the All-Star outfielder avoided arbitration with the club Friday by agreeing to a record $27 million deal for 2020, according to multiple reports. More in feeds.reuters.com »