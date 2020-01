Kenya's Kipsang provisionally suspended for anti-doping violations



Source: www.si.com



Kenyan Wilson Kipsang, winner of multiple marathon majors and bronze medallist at the 2012 Olympics, has been provisionally suspended for whereabouts failures and tampering with samples, the Athletics Integrity Unit said on its Twitter account on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Olympics