Veterans, newcomers alike romp into divisional playoff round



Added: 10.01.2020 14:07 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: en.as.com



The four battle-hardened winners of the NFL's wild card games roll onto the next round of playoffs this weekend, with a mix of veterans and relative newcomers all vying to clear the latest hurdle on the path to the Super Bowl. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: NFL