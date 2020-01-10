ï»¿Friday, 10 January 2020
Nadal recovers from upset loss to help Spain move into ATP Cup semi-final
World number one Rafael Nadal recovered from an upset loss against Belgium's David Goffin to win the deciding doubles match and send Spain into the semi-final of the ATP Cup teams event in Sydney in the early hours of Saturday.
