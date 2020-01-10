Osaka prevails in third three-setter in Brisbane, faces Pliskova next

Added: 10.01.2020 13:47 | 8 views | 0 comments

Third seed Naomi Osaka survived another testing three-setter to beat Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens 6-3 3-6 6-3 on Friday, setting up a semi-final clash with defending champion Karolina Pliskova at the Brisbane International.