Added: 10.01.2020 9:18 | 6 views | 0 comments

Payton Pritchard stole an inbounds pass with 2.1 seconds to play, and Will Richardson scored 21 points off the bench to lead No. 9 Oregon to a 74-73 overtime win over No. 24 Arizona in their Pac-12 matchup Thursday night in Eugene, Ore.