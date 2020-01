Engraving error leaves Team GB bobsledders waiting for 2014 medals



Source: jaspasjourney.wordpress.com



Six years after Great Britain's bobsledders competed at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, the team members have yet to get their official bronze medals after they had to return the first ones they got because they were inscribed with errors. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Olympics