Tennis: Alexandrova ousts Muguruza to set up Shenzhen final with Rybakina

Russian fifth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova overcame sixth seed Garbine Muguruza in straight sets with a 6-4 6-3 victory on Friday to qualify for the Shenzhen Open final.