Reports: NFL investigating if Bills violated reporting rules



A tweet by Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes explaining that he played with torn ligaments in his wrist has the NFL looking into whether the team violated rules on reporting injuries, according to multiple reports. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: NFL