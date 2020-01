Alpine skiing: Course worker frustrates run of Olympian



Veteran Argentine skier Cristian Javier Simari Birkner has never had a top-25 finish on the World Cup alpine skiing circuit, and his drought continued in unfortunate circumstances through no fault of his own on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Workers