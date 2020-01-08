Muguruza powers her way into Shenzhen quarters, Wang advances



Source: celebmafia.com



Garbine Muguruza won consecutive matches for the first time since last year's French Open when she beat American Shelby Rogers 6-1 7-6(2) to advance to the quarter-finals of the Shenzhen Open on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com »