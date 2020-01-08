Nadal made to sweat by Nishioka, Djokovic has it easy

World number one Rafa Nadal won a battle of attrition against fellow left-hander Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 7-6(4) 6-4 to seal Spain's spot in the final eight of the inaugural ATP Cup in Perth on Wednesday.