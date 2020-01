Tennis: Bouchard, Cornet knock out seeds in Auckland



Wildcard Eugenie Bouchard showed she may have turned a corner as she attempts to resurrect her career with victory over eighth seed Caroline Garcia, while Alize Cornet beat world number 15 Petra Martic at the Auckland Classic on Wednesday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: EU