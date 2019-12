Brown, Tatum lead Celtics past Cavaliers



Jaylen Brown matched his career high of 34 points and Jayson Tatum scored 24 of his 30 in the first half as the host Boston Celtics cruised to a 129-117 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Jay-Z Tags: Cruises