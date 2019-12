NBA roundup: Raptors stun Mavs with 30-point comeback



Added: 23.12.2019 4:27 | 3 views | 0 comments



Source: www.foxsports.com



Kyle Lowry scored 20 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter and added 10 assists and eight rebounds as the Toronto Raptors overcame a 30-point third-quarter deficit to post a 110-107 victory over the visiting Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: NBA