Top 25 roundup: No. 18 Villanova knocks off No. 1 Kansas

Jermaine Samuels hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 20.5 seconds remaining to lift No. 18 Villanova past No. 1 Kansas 56-55 on Saturday in Philadelphia.