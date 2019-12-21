Veteran infielder Kinsler to retire after 14 seasons



Source: homerundaily.com



Veteran infielder Ian Kinsler will retire after 14 major league seasons, with one year remaining on his contract, and make a move into the San Diego Padres front office, The Athletic reported Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com »