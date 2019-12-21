Junior Johnson, NASCAR hall-of-fame driver, team owner, dies at 88



Source: 247sports.com



Junior Johnson, the former moonshiner turned hard-charging race car driver who won 50 NASCAR races in the 1950s and '60s before becoming a team owner, has died at the age of 88, NASCAR said on Friday. More in feeds.reuters.com »