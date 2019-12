NHL roundup: Wild get high-scoring win over Coyotes



Added: 20.12.2019 7:27 | 17 views | 0 comments



Source: bluelinestation.com



Mats Zuccarello, Marcus Foligno and Eric Staal each had a goal and two assists, and Brad Hunt and Ryan Hartman tallied a goal and assist each to lead the Minnesota Wild to an 8-5 win over the Arizona Coyotes in Glendale, Ariz., on Thursday night. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: Goa