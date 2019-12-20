New WADA report shows jump in global doping cases



Added: 20.12.2019 0:39 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.rollingstone.com



More drug cheats are being caught in global sport with the latest World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) figures on Thursday showing a 13.1% rise in anti-doping rule violations (ADRV). More in feeds.reuters.com »