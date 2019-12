Added: 19.12.2019 19:19 | 21 views | 0 comments

Sally Bolton will become the first female chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) which stages the Wimbledon championships, the club announced https://www.wimbledon.com/en_GB/news/articles/2019-12-19/sally_bolton_obe_appointed_as_next_chief_executive_of_the_aeltc.html on Thursday.