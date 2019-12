Team first for Thomas amid fierce competition at Ineos



Source: cyclingtips.com



Team Ineos rider Geraint Thomas has told the Guardian he has no idea who will lead the British outfit for next year's Tour de France with the 2018 champion facing competition from this year's winner Egan Bernal and four-times victor Chris Froome. More in feeds.reuters.com » Tags: France