ï»¿Thursday, 19 December 2019
British Open champion Lowry to play rescheduled Hong Kong Open
British Open champion Shane Lowry will take part in next month's rescheduled Hong Kong Open, which was postponed due to violence from escalating anti-government protests, organizers of the golf tournament have said.
