Up to 139,000 jobs could be cut in coming months amid huge jump in planned redundancies due to coronavirus

Nearly 1,800 companies told the Government in June that they were considering making 20 or more employees redundant, according to official figures - in a stark outline of how the jobs could be affected by the coronavirus pandemic in the coming months.