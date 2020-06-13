Man urinates next to Keith Palmer memorial during protests as MP Tobias Ellwood hits out at 'abhorrent' incident

An appeal has been made to identify a man pictured urinating next to a memorial to PC Keith Palmer who was stabbed to death in the grounds of Parliament by terrorist Khalid Masood in 2017.