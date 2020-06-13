Queen's official birthday to be marked by new military ceremony after Trooping the Colour cancelled due to Covid-19



Added: 13.06.2020 7:44 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.royal.uk



The Queen's official birthday will be marked later today in a different way after the usual Trooping the Colour was cancelled amid the Covid-19 outbreak. More in www.standard.co.uk »