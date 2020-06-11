UK coronavirus LIVE: Death toll jumps by 359 after Boris Johnson accuses Keir Starmer of 'endless attacks on public trust' in heated PMQs

Added: 10.06.2020 20:17 | 13 views | 0 comments

Boris Johnson accused Sir Keir Starmer of "endless attacks on public trust" during a heated Prime Minister's Questions, the first since the Dominic Cummings row erupted across UK politics.