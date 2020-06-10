ï»¿Wednesday, 10 June 2020
Send search form
Todays news
World
U.S. National
Politics
Business
Technology
Sports
Entertainment
Beauty & Health
Living & Travel
Science
Weather
Odd news
Shopping
Coronavirus death toll would have been halved if lockdown had come in a week earlier, says Professor Neil Ferguson
Added: 10.06.2020 14:50 | 7 views | 0 comments
Source: www.youtube.com
If Britain had introduced lockdown measures a week earlier the final death toll would have been reduced by at least a half, the former Government adviser and epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson has said.
More in www.standard.co.uk
»
Tags:
Government
Nickname:
Enter image code:
Comments:
Tags
4K
Audi
Best Buy
Breast cancer
Champions League
Cher
Climate change
Congress
Dell
DNA
Dodge
Dreams
eBay
EU
FBI
FIA
Football
Gamers
GM
Goa
HP
iOS
ISIS
Japan
Kimye
Lawmakers
LinkedIn
Mac
Movies
NBA
NFL
North Korea
Oil
Opposition
PC
Premier League
Prison
PS4
Rita Ora
Sex
Social media
SPA
Star Wars
Students
Uber
UK
USA
Windows 10
Xbox One
Yahoo
advertising
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 USweekly - all rights reserved
Contact us