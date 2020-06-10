Stars join campaign pressing for deadline to rid tower blocks of fire-risk cladding

Singers Paloma Faith and Ella Eyre joined Grenfell campaigners today to demand the Government "commit to a deadline" for removing all flammable cladding from tower blocks almost three years on from the fire which claimed 72 lives.