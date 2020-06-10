NHS waiting list will more than double to 10 million by Christmas, health experts warn



Added: 09.06.2020 23:15 | 17 views | 0 comments



Source: www.southportvisiter.co.uk



Around 10 million people will be on the waiting list for NHS treatment by the end of the year, more than double the current figure, health bosses have warned. More in www.standard.co.uk »