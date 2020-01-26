Smart motorway sees 20 times more near-misses since scheme began, figures suggest



Added: 26.01.2020 17:12 | 9 views | 0 comments



Source: www.getsurrey.co.uk



Near-misses on one of Britain's stretches of so-called smart motorway have increased 20-fold since the hard shoulder was taken away, according to new figures. More in www.standard.co.uk »