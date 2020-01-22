Benidorm needs crackdown on drunk tourists, say businesses



British business owners in Benidorm have called for a crackdown on drunken tourists at the Costa Blanca resort after Majorca revealed a raft of stringent measures. More in www.standard.co.uk »