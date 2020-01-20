BBC presenter Sarah Montague wins Â£400,0000 and apology over 'unequal pay'



Source: www.youtube.com



Radio presenter Sarah Montague has won a Â£400,000 settlement and an apology from the BBC after being treated "unequally" by them for many years. More in www.standard.co.uk »