Prince Harry and Meghan will not use HRH titles and repay millions spent renovating Frogmore Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not use their HRH titles and will repay Â£2.4 million of taxpayer's money spent on renovating Frogmore Cottage, the couple have announced, as talks about their future roles concluded.