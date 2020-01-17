Tech boss 'made fraudulent Â£405k claim' for broken Saracens rugby screens



Added: 17.01.2020 13:13 | 2 views | 0 comments



Source: www.smartrain.net



A businessman made a fraudulent Â£405,000 insurance claim when advertising screens he supplied for Saracens matches were damaged in a storm, a court heard. More in www.standard.co.uk »