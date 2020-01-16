Emily Maitlis stalker Edward Vines admits sending letters to her mother to pass on to the journalist



Added: 16.01.2020 11:57 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: www.thescottishsun.co.uk



A stalker who tormented Newsnight's Emily Maitlis for 25 years has admitted sending letters to her mother in a bid to contact her. More in www.standard.co.uk »