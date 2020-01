'Hiding the problem won't solve school exclusion rates'



No parent wants an exclusion on their child's record. And many schools and local authorities want to keep their exclusion rates down. But the right way to do this is early intervention with children and families, not through massaging the statistics. More in www.standard.co.uk » Tags: Children