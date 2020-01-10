Eamonn Holmes under fire for calling Meghan Markle 'spoilt, weak, woke and manipulative' in scathing rant

Added: 10.01.2020 19:32 | 10 views | 0 comments

Eamonn Holmes has come under fire after calling Meghan "awful", "woke", "weak", "manipulative" and "spoilt" in a scathing rant.